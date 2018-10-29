Report: 12 injured in Pulau Tikus jetty collapse

sustained injuries when a wooden jetty they were standing on collapsed into the sea in Pulau Anak Tikus. — Picture via Facebook/Langkawifm RTM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A group of 40 tourists sustained injuries while holidaying in Pulau Anak Tikus, when a wooden jetty they were standing on collapsed into the sea.

The Sun reported that nine tourists were injured when the jetty gave way at 1.30pm, as they were looking around the surrounding mangrove swamp.

The tourists, which included several public university students, suffered fractures with one sustaining a broken hip. While others suffered cuts and bruises.

The victims were shuttled by firemen and tour operators to the district hospital for medical treatment, and some may be transferred to the state capital hospital in Alor Setar.

The incident was confirmed by Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Zamzuri Hasan.

It took place some 9.26km from the Kilim jetty, whose mangrove habitat is part of the preservation efforts by the Unesco-accredited global geo-park in Langkawi.