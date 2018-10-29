191 conferred awards in conjunction with Sultan Selangor’s 72 birthday celebrations

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) today conferred Selangor Darul Ehsan State Awards to 191 recipients from the Petaling and Klang districts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 29 —The Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah today conferred Selangor Darul Ehsan State Awards to 191 recipients from the Petaling and Klang districts.

The awards were conferred in conjunction with the Selangor Sultan’s 72nd birthday celebrations last year.

Tengku Amir Shah was accompanied by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari to the ceremony which was held at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Abdul Aziz here.

A total of 24 people received the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih, one person received Pingat Kecemerlangan Sukan and 38 received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang Selangor.

A total of 116 people received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian for their long-service and contributions to Selangor.

Twelve people also received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Selangor for their contributions as civil servants for more than 20 years. — Bernama