Sarawak PH chairman asks CM to be more courageous in raising MA63 issues

KUCHING, Oct 29 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to be courageous when raising the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issues in Putrajaya.

Chong, who is the Deputy Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, made the remark when asked for his comment on the setting up of a steering committee to restore the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as enshrined in the MA63.

The Stampin MP and state assemblyman for Kota Sentosa reiterated that Abang Johari should be more courageous in facing the prime minister, saying the number of Sarawak representatives (three only) in the committee doesn’t matter because what is of utmost importance is their ability to articulate their demands.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has to set its terms of reference and agendas for the technical committee to look into.

According to Chong, PH Sarawak has actually negotiated with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who, he said, has already agreed to give Sarawak 20 per cent of its oil royalty and 50 per cent of the total revenue collected in Sarawak.

He said the state government will also get back its full autonomy on healthcare and education and will use the amount (of oil royalty and revenue) for education and healthcare purposes in the state, which includes building schools, hospitals, clinics and other infrastructure facilities, paying staff and teachers’ salaries, purchasing medicine as well as other medical equipment and expenses.

“They (the state government) can always confirm with the prime minister, but it was in our election manifesto. If they reject the offer, then the whole thing will have to go back to the steering committee and they can always see Tun Mahathir about it again,” he said.

Chong said that looking at the composition of the committee, Peninsular Malaysia has eight representatives while Sabah and Sarawak have eight (three from Sarawak and five from Sabah).

“Sabah is likely to support Sarawak as both states share common interests and common goals,” he added.

Chong also said that he could not understand why the GPS government rejected the “package”.

“Is it because of their ego or because it is coming from me?” he asked, adding that at the end of the day they have to go a long way, with the steering committee having to go and talk to Dr Mahathir. — Bernama