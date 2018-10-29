Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Merkel declines to back any of the candidates seeking CDU party chair

Published 29 minutes ago on 29 October 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a news conference following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. — Reuters pic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she attends a news conference following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Oct 29 — Chancellor Angela Merkel today declined to back any of the candidates seeking to replace her as party leader of the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) at a convention in December.

“It’s true that Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Jens Spahn both announced their candidacy today,” Merkel told reporters after a closed-door meeting. She added she did not want to influence the election of her successor as CDU party leader.

Asked whether her announcement not to run for a fifth term as chancellor also applied for a snap election before 2021, Merkel said that she just made this clear and that she did not want to participate in any further speculation. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World