Not easy to destroy Umno, says Ku Li

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today described the alleged move by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to court Umno parliamentarians into their party as akin to pythons being invited to a grass snake’s nest.

“This is a story of pythons being invited to a grass snake’s nest. I don’t know (more on the matter),’’ he said in jest to the press at the Parliament lobby here today.

When asked on whether he was asked to join PPBM as well, Ku Li said no and quips that he is “very poisonous”.

Tengku Razaleigh explained that he does know about the matter and only found out through media reports.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Annuar Musa had earlier today made the claim that PPBM is courting Umno parliamentarians to strengthen the party’s position in Pakatan Harapan.

“I have not even met him (Annuar) and asked him on the matter,’’ he added.

When asked on whether Umno would be dismantle if their MPs indeed cross over into PH, Tengku Razaleigh said the party would still remain as it has strong foundations.

“Destroy how? Umno is a grassroot party. It is mass-based.

“Umno is everywhere; in the villages, in government offices and even in businesses.

“Umno has its history. Its struggle is based on the fight against the colonisers,” he said.