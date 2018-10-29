Deputy minister: Jobless graduates from ministry’s training institute to be hired on contract basis

Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks during the Health Ministry Training Institute’s convocation ceremony in Ulu Kinta October 29, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 29 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye today assured that graduates from the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) who have been unemployed since 2016 will be hired on a contract basis starting January next year.

“At the moment, there are 7,000 graduates from the training institute who are yet to be appointed.

“For the first batch, the ministry will appoint around 4,000 graduates on contract basis,” he told reporters after attending the institute convocation ceremony at ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah, Ulu Kinta here.

He said the appointment via contract will be an ongoing process and the remaining graduates will be hired accordingly.

“The contract will be for a period of four years,” he said.

Dr Lee added that the ministry has submitted its application to the Public Service Department in April this year to hire said graduates.

“The department agreed with the idea of hiring graduate on contract basis, but the implementation will be based on the government’s financial affordability,” he said.

Dr Lee said to expedite the placements, the ministry is also facilitating promotions in order to free up positions for the graduates.

“Once the seniors have been promoted, there will be more openings for the graduates,” he said.