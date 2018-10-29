Anwar: Support PM’s efforts to reform the country

Anwar reiterated that his relationship with Dr Mahathir remains strong and that those who seek to drive a wedge between them will never succeed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Everyone in the government must support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s efforts to reform the country, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“I’ve made it clear that the reform agenda is imperative and we need to support Tun Dr Mahathir’s assertion that this country must move beyond its old, obsolete ways.



“But that would require the endorsement and support of the entire leadership of Pakatan (Harapan), starting from the ministers and government servants, particularly the senior civil servicemen,’’ he said during a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

The Port Dickson MP was explaining the content of his speech for the debate on the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) which he delivered at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar added that the relevant authorities such as the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission and the judiciary, among others, should appreciate the changes PH is looking to bring about.

Anwar reiterated that his relationship with Dr Mahathir remains strong and that those who seek to drive a wedge between them will never succeed.



“I’ve also made it clear that contrary to the intentions of some, who are trying to create this wedge between Dr Mahathir and some of us, that it is of course useless.

“This is because the PM (prime minister) has made it clear in his statement and speech, which is to me, very reassuring, that he wants total confidence from the PH leadership and the whole country and reforms would be effective and meaningful with an absolute consensus,’’ he said, adding that attempts to create a rift between him and Dr Mahathir have failed.