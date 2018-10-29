Unreleased George Michael music to feature on ‘Last Christmas’ soundtrack

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his ‘Symphonica’ tour concert in Vienna in this file picture taken on September 4, 2012. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 29 — Last Christmas, the upcoming romantic comedy from director Paul Feig, will include previously unpublished George Michael recordings, reports Variety.

Due for release in US theatres on November 15, the film stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (A Simple Favor). Written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, the romantic comedy set in London will recount the trials and tribulations of Kate (Clarke), a young woman prone to making bad decisions. When she crosses paths with Tom (Golding), her life is suddenly changed.

The film’s soundtrack will feature songs by the late George Michael, including some previously unreleased material.

Variety reported that Last Christmas, the classic track by the British singer, which was released when he was still part of the duo Wham!, will also feature on the soundtrack.

George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at age 53.

