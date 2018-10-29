Anwar urges PKR leaders to be impartial when dealing with election discrepancies

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said party leaders must be impartial in dealing with alleged irregularities during the ongoing party elections.

Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP, said the party leadership must refer any wrongdoing to the Central Election Committee and the party’s Appeal and Disciplinary Committee as there will be parties lodging complaints against rival groups.

"I am not selective and I refer such matters to the committee without any exception.

"Whether it is true or not, that is the committee's responsibility to decide," he said.

He was referring to the PKR Women Chief Zuraida Kamaruddin’s request that the party’s top leadership address concerns arising from the discovery of a communications “jammer” during the Kuala Selangor division election yesterday.

She had said that the party’s disciplinary committee needs to be more proactive and punish any wrongdoing in the election regardless of whether a report is lodged on the matter.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a device found at the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium, the voting venue for the 2018 Kuala Selangor PKR division election, was a “jammer” that disrupts telecommunication signals.