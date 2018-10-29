‘American Vandal’ stopped by Netflix after Season 2

‘American Vandal’ debuted in September 2017 with season two dropping in September 2018. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — Spoof crime investigation series American Vandal won’t be cracking any new cases on Netflix as the streaming giant declined to renew it for a third season.

Netflix has decided to cancel crime documentary send-up American Vandal a month after its second season debuted.

The series investigated a sequence of fictional high school scandals — a rude spray paint prank on teacher’s cars for season one, cafeteria food poisoning and social media tagging in season two.

It took its cues from podcast hit Serial and Netflix’s own non-fiction investigation Making a Murderer, and accumulated critical recognition in the process, including an Emmy nomination and a prestigious Peabody win.

A number of industry outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Deadline, have indicated that other potential broadcasters are already expressing interest in the show. — AFP-Relaxnews