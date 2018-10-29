I don’t think I did anything wrong in PD, Anwar tells Bersih 2.0

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he is aware of Bersih 2.0’s accusations regarding alleged election offences he is said to have committed in the Port Dickson by-election.

The electoral watchdog accused Anwar of committing six out of the 10 election offences listed in the Port Dickson by-election.

“If this is true that the rules have been violated, then we definitely have to tighten them.

“As for myself, it is not that I do not know the rules... but I do not think what I did was against the stipulated rules,” he said.

Anwar then defended some of his decisions, saying he was an invited guest for some of the community events organised throughout the campaign.

“I didn’t even spend that much time at the events at times having a quick tea or bite before moving on.

“On why they did not invite other election candidates, that you have to ask them yourself,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

In its election observation report on the October 13 by-election, Bersih pointed out how the PKR president-elect campaigned at a free concert, two dinner events and even made a surprise appearance at an awards ceremony for army veterans at Port Dickson’s Army Museum, where no other candidates were invited.

Anwar added he was not given the opportunity to respond to the claims but will however scrutinise the observation made by Bersih.

Anwar won the Port Dickson seat after defeating six candidates with a landslide majority of 23,560 votes.