40 Umno MPs offered chance to join PPBM? I have faith in Pakatan pact, Anwar says

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he has faith in the Pakatan Harapan coalition despite reports that 40 Umno MPs could cross over to PPBM.

Anwar was commenting on Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who confirmed that Umno members have been approached by certain quarters from PPBM to join PH.

Anwar dismissed the news and stated that he has no reason to doubt PH’s integrity as a pact.

“I have never thought (on the matter) before this.

“This a case of political intrigue. It is the same conspiracy that took place in 1998. I have no reason to doubt the PH pact,’’ he said.

Anwar was commenting on the circumstances surrounding his sacking as the deputy prime minister by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1998.

This follows after PPBM Supreme Council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin revealed on Saturday that as many as 40 Umno members had met with party chairman Dr Mahathir and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the intention of crossing over to PH.