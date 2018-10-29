Source: Johor Pakatan to discuss ex-Umno men's interest in joining PPBM

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Oct 29 — Former Johor Umno leaders seeking to crossover to the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to be among the topics that will be discussed during the coalition’s monthly meeting tonight.

The closed-door meeting will be chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian as the state coalition’s acting chairman at the Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters in Kempas here at 8pm.

A source close to the Johor PH leadership said the issue relating to the entry of the state’s former Umno members and leaders into the coalition has yet to be discussed in-depth.

“The current status of three former Umno leaders: Rasman Ithnain (Sedili), Rosleli Jahari (Johor Lama) and Alawiyah Talib (Endau), who are now independent assemblymen in support of PH, are still unknown pending their move to join PPBM under PH,” the source told Malay Mail.

On May 12, just days after the PH coalition seized power from Barisan Nasional (BN) and formed the state government, the three assemblymen had announced that they were leaving Umno to join PPBM for the sake of their constituents.

However, the move did not go down well with the other component parties from the state PH as the trio were previously known to be staunch Umno members.

Another informed PH source said the meeting will be attended by state representatives of other political parties, namely PKR, DAP and also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“This is more reason why the state leadership is expected to bring-up the issue of the three assemblymen.

“At that time, several state leaders from DAP and PKR criticised the trio’s move as it was against the PH reform agenda,” said the source.

The source said that a resolution over the three assemblymen's status would be welcome.

“However, we will leave the decision to YB Datuk Osman and the top leaders,” said the source.

Rasman was the Kota Tinggi Umno deputy division chief, while Rosleli, formerly the division’s secretary, was closely aligned to the Kota Tinggi Umno division chief and businessman Datuk Daing A Malek Daing A Rahman.

Alawiyah, on the other hand, was Mersing Umno Wanita chief.

She was linked to the party’s former BN strongman and ex-state executive councillor Datuk Abd Latif Bandi, who has been charged with 21 counts of money laundering amounting to RM35.78 million in connection with the Johor land scandal that broke out last year.

The trio’s defection saw the PH-led state government having 39 seats compared to BN’s 16 seats and PAS having one seat in the Johor state assembly.

Earlier today, outgoing Wanita PKR chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said the PH presidential meeting this Saturday will discuss PPBM supreme council member Datuk A Kadir Jasin's claim that 40 Umno MP’s nationwide could leave the party to join PPBM.

She was quoted as saying in Parliament that the coalition’s top tier will collectively decide on the entry of former rivals into its component PPBM.