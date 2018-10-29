Kenanga expects ‘balanced’ Budget 2019

Kenanga believes supporting economic growth will remain a priority in Budget 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The 2019 Budget, the first to be tabled by a new government since independence in 1957, will focus mainly on regaining investor and consumer confidence while striking a balance between the need to consolidate and, if need be, raise development spending, said Kenanga Investment Bank.

“(This is) to ensure the economy becomes more resilient to face growing instability in the global economy,” it said in a research note today.

The upcoming budget could turn out to be one of the toughest amid the mounting challenges on the global front and the need to fulfill promises and deliver results.

Expectations are also high as this budget would also be a significant milestone for Malaysia as it prepares itself to enter a new technological phase dubbed Industry 4.0.

The bank noted that the global economy was expected to slow down next year while the global financial market was experiencing high volatility as the US Federal Reserve continued to tighten its monetary policy and the ongoing trade war between the United States and China weighed on emerging market financial assets.

Regardless of the scenario, Kenanga believes supporting economic growth will remain a priority.

“While the Government is committed to fiscal and debt consolidation, we still expect the budget to be slightly expansionary to support and mitigate any sharp slowdown in the economy.

“On the back of rising global economic uncertainty, and taking the cue from the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), we expect the Ministry of Finance's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to be 4.5-5.0 per cent for 2018 and 2019 respectively, (with growth to be) slightly lower for 2019,” it said.

The bank believes that the new growth target is more realistic and would be in line with Kenanga's own in-house GDP forecast of 4.8 per cent and 4.7 per cent for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“We expect the coming budget to remain slightly expansionary as it would be unwise for the government to fully stick to fiscal discipline and set an ambitious target to reduce the fiscal deficit in view of rising global uncertainty and slowdown next year,” it said.

With steadier crude oil revenue stream and the potential capital gain from the proposed asset monetisation exercise, there is room for the budget to be slightly expansionary while committing to fiscal prudence, it said.

The government has announced that the 2019 Budget allocation would be based on an average crude oil price of US$70 per barrel. Oil prices have remained above that level since April.

Kenanga said given the difficulty to commit to fiscal consolidation and the limitation to spend more due to budget constraints, the government was at best expected to achieve only an incremental reduction of its fiscal deficit — down just 0.1 percentage point to 3 per cent of GDP next year from an estimated 3.1 per cent in 2018 (2017: 3.0 per cent).

It also said the prospect of a slowing economy this year and the next would mean potentially less revenue for the Government.

The abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax, meanwhile, would leave a big hole in the Government coffers that its replacement, the Sales and Services Tax, would not be able to fully plug.

While this would mean no increase in corporate and individual income tax, the Government had given some thought to broader tax reforms, namely introducing inheritance tax, capital gains tax, and even new taxes on soda and e-commerce, Kenanga said.

“Nonetheless, it would be more effective to deal with wastage and trim unproductive expenditure than to introduce new taxes which are usually unpopular and likely to raise cost of doing business,” the bank advised.

On the debt, it said restructuring and paring down the Government’s overall debt and the size of guarantees and contingent liabilities were necessary to ease the rising fiscal debt burden.

“Though this may take time, it would help to give the perception that the Government is serious about it,” it added.

Meanwhile, the official published Federal Government debt level stood at 50.8 per cent of GDP, or RM686 billion, as at end-2017. Combined with contingent liabilities and commitment made under public-private partnership projects, it comes up to 80.3 per cent of GDP, far above the 55.0% statutory limit.

Kenanga said the main aim was to reduce the Government’s debt service or payment of interest on its debt, which is expected to reach RM30 billion this year versus RM27.8 billion last year.

It noted that the exchange-rate risks were minimal as more than 95 per cent of government debt was denominated in ringgit and the maturity profile was also well balanced, reducing rollover risks.

Kenanga is also not discounting the possibilities of the new administration putting in more effort to clean up the public finance machinery and improve governance, as witnessed since it took over the administration in May.

Meanwhile, to further prepare the economy for the uncertainty and challenges on the global front, Kenanga expects the new Government to announce measures to promote investments and innovation.

“This would mainly involve promoting and incentivising small and medium enterprises to embrace computerisation of manufacturing under Industry 4.0. This would ease their entry into the global value chain to adapt and compete with global players,” it said.

Other focus areas to promote investments would be in transportation, automotive, e-commerce, renewable energy and tourism which has also been outlined in the MTR 11MP, Kenanga said.

It expects the Government to maintain spending of above 5 per cent of GDP for education, which is among the highest in the region.

“Nonetheless, more fundamental is the need for major reform in the national education system, which may need to be addressed under a comprehensive national education review board. In the meantime, we expect the budget allocation would be channelled towards improving the quality of teaching, training as well upgrading infrastructure and facilities,” it added. — Bernama