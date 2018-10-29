Wisma Putra: No Malaysians on crashed Lion Air plane

A Lion Air airplane takes off at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 18, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government confirmed this evening that no Malaysians had been on board the Lion Air flight carrying 189 people that crashed into the sea north of Jakarta today.

Wisma Putra said it contacted Indonesian authorities for the flight manifest and found that none of the country’s citizens was involved in the incident.

“No Malaysians were found to be onboard the flight based on the [details] provided and the Malaysian embassy will continue to liaise with the authorities for the latest happenings,” it said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 181 passengers and eight crew lost contact with the control tower minutes after taking off at 6.20am (7.20am Malaysian time) from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport here for Pulau Bangka Belitung.

Malaysians seeking consular aid or further information can contact the embassy through [email protected]/[email protected] or call +62215224947/+621380813036 (WhatsApp).

“As of now Search-and-Rescue operations are still ongoing,” Wisma Putra said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad conveyed his condolences to the families of the people a post on his Twitter account.

The crash is the latest major aviation disaster in the region following the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014 and AirAsia’s first ever plane crash, Flight QZ 8501, in December the same year.