Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker eyes KLFA presidency

Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon today said he would like to become president of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA).

“I am offering myself to be the president of the KLFA now since the election is in one month.

“I will try to help KLFA with a few changes. For example, I would like to assemble former football players in Kuala Lumpur to boost football development here,’’ he said.

Mohd Rashid also vowed to utilise young football athletes in the state to boost KLFA.

Mohd Rashid, a former adviser for the Penang Malay Football Association, said he can leverage his experience to help the KLFA scale new heights.

The KLFA election is set for November 18, with 36 football associations in Kuala Lumpur set to vote for a new president.