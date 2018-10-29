Astro sets new record with gigantic kolam portrait

The kolam will be on display at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from today till November 2. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — The glorious festival of lights is always paired with colourful decorations which includes intricate kolams.

Kolam is a form of Indian art that is drawn by using coloured rice and powder.

In conjunction with Deepavali celebrations this year, Astro Seithigal has broken the record for the largest kolam made in Malaysia.

The feat made it Malaysia Book of Records as the “Biggest Portrait Art Made of Multi Colored Grains”.

A representative from Malaysia Book of Records presented the award certificate to Astro’s senior vice president, Indian customer business, Dr C. Rajamani today.

This kolam features a lady holding a lit Indian oil lamp and will be on display at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from today till Nov 2.

It measures 487.7 square metres and took a team of 20 people 10 hours to complete.

“Congratulations to all the volunteers and the Astro Seithigal team who made this vast and beautiful kolam, making it into the Malaysia Book of Records,” Rajamani said.

At the same event, Astro announced the upcoming release of a one-hour documentary on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad titled Maha Sarithiram.

This documentary will feature the life of our current prime minister and his journey as a family man and politician.

Maha Sarithiram will be dubbed in three languages — Malay, English and Chinese — and will premiere on Astro in January.