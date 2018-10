German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel is silhouetted during a TV interview after the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 15, 2015. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Oct 29 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told leaders of her Christian Democrats (CDU) that she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman at a conference in early December, a senior party source said.

Merkel has been CDU chairwoman since 2000 and giving up the role would start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor. — Reuters