Shariah laws to be streamlined nationwide, minister says

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a dialogue session at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa told Parliament today that efforts were being made by the government to streamline and coordinate Shariah laws nationwide.

Towards this end, he said, a study was being conducted on the need to amend Shariah laws that were being enforced in the respective states to ensure they were still relevant without setting aside Islamic law and the principles of justice.

“Apart from that, a study on the amendment and streamlining of laws on Shariah crime is also carried out because the laws have yet to be coordinated in terms of their offences and punishment.

“The incoordination can leads to injustice,” he said in response to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) on efforts by the government to coordinate Shariah laws in the country.

Mujahid said a study on the punishments under Shariah criminal law was conducted to ensure they were more rehabilitative, apart from retributive, such as imposing community service.

He said the government was also formulating a law for Shariah lawyers to be enforced in the Federal Territories and as a model for the states.

In the process of coordinating the laws, he said, the government, through the Technical Committee on Shariah and Civil Laws under the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) would discuss the matter with the state governments.

“Laws that are proposed for coordination will be tabled at the meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs and then presented to the Conference of Rulers for consent,” he added.

He said the effort would require the cooperation of the state governments. — Bernama