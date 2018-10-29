Dr M tweets condolences to victims of Lion Air crash

A Lion Air Boeing 737-900 parked at Denpasar airport in Bali August 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has conveyed his condolences to the families of the people in the Lion Air aircraft that crashed in the sea north of Jakarta early today.

In a post on his Twitter account, Dr Mahathir expressed sadness and shock at the news of the incident.

“I am saddened and shocked to learn of the Lion Air Flight JT610 crash in the waters of Karawang this morning. I convey my condolences to the families of the people involved in this tragedy,” he tweeted.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 181 passengers and eight crew, lost contact with the control tower minutes after taking off at 6.20am (7.2 am in Malaysia) from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport here for Pulau Bangka Belitung.

The plane was scheduled to arrive at the Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang on the island at 7.10am (8.10am in Malaysia). — Bernama