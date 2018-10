Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, October 29, 2018. — Basarnas pic via Reuters

JAKARTA, Oct 29 — Indonesian rescuers retrieved body parts today after a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the capital, Jakarta, a spokesman said.

The pilot of the plane, which was carrying 189 people, had requested to return to base before it lost contact 13 minutes into the flight.

Rescue workers are trying to find the main body of the plane after finding debris and aircraft parts floating on the surface of the Java Sea. — Reuters