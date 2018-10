Personnel searching the waters for wreckage from Lion Air flight JT 610 which crashed into the sea off the northern coast of Indonesia’s Java island. — BASARNAS/AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 29 — A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea today had a technical issue that required the Boeing jet to be briefly grounded for repairs, the carrier’s CEO said.

“It got repaired in Denpasar (in Bali) and then it was flown to Jakarta,” Edward Sirait told AFP, without specifying the nature of the problem.

“Engineers in Jakarta received notes and did another repair before it took off” on Monday.

“That’s the normal procedure for any plane.” — AFP