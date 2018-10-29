Federal sex crimes unit to quiz ex-minister over teen's molest claim

Sanjeevan urged the police to be fair and investigate the former minister in question over the allegation. — Picture by Siow Saw Feng

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — Investigators from Bukit Aman will meet a former minister tomorrow after a teenager lodged and then withdrew a police report against him for sexual assault.

A police source told Malay Mail that the former minister has been contacted, during which he told police he would cooperate with investigations.

"The investigating team will record his statement tomorrow afternoon.

"Investigators will also interview the victim aged 15 to find out why she withdrew the police report," the source said when contacted.

The girl retracted her police report a day after lodging it in Perlis on Oct 20.

Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohd confirmed that investigators from Bukit Aman's sexual, women and child investigation department (D11) were handling the case.

"D11 officers will interview the former minister on the police report lodged by the victim," he said.

Noor Mushar also denied that police were trying to protect the former minister and said Perlis police had filed the case under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 after receiving the report from the victim.

Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan claimed yesterday of attempts to cover up the case.

In a series of tweets since last night, Sanjeevan urged the police to be fair and investigate the former minister over the allegation.

He went on to name the former minister in question today.

The victim from Arau, Perlis, wrote in her police report that she was told by her teacher that the former minister had wanted to see her after he saw her perform with a band at Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra.

According to her, when she went to the former minister's car, he invited her to play in Kuala Lumpur and offered her a RM4,000 fee.

She alleged that during the discussion, the former minister held her hand and caressed her shoulder.

The girl said she immediately ran out of the car.