PAC delays 1MDB reinvestigation, no reason given

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the inquiry has been shelved for the time being, without disclosing the reason for the delay. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has postponed its reinvestigation of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal to a later date yet to be fixed.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the inquiry scheduled to begin today with the questioning of former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang has been shelved for the time being, without disclosing the reason for the delay.

“Any further information pertaining to the PAC proceeding will be informed to the media through press statements,” Kiandee said in a statement.

Kiandee also said the bipartisan panel’s ongoing inquiry into the RM19.4 billion missing from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund fund will continue next month instead of tomorrow.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was scheduled to testify tomorrow.

“He was scheduled to appear tomorrow at 2.30pm but this has been moved to November 14, 2.30pm in Parliament,” Kiandee said of Lim.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak testified on the missing GST funds last Wednesday in Parliament before cutting short the questioning to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over matters related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

Najib is also expected to be recalled for questioning into 1MDB.