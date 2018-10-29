Bursa in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 571 to 163, while 317 counters were unchanged, 849 untraded and 91 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier gains to sink into the red at mid-afternoon today, dragged by losses in selected heavyweights, amid the bearish external backdrop.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,681.48, down 1.58 points, from last Friday’s close of 1,683.06, after opening 0.51 points weaker at 1,682.55.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost 13 sen to RM9.31, Public Bank declined two sen to RM24.60, Tenaga was up six sen to RM14.10, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB gained one sen to RM9.30 and RM5.61, respectively.

For actives, My E.G Services and Gamuda decreased nine sen each to RM1.13 and RM2.38, respectively, while Hibiscus Petroleum eased four sen to RM1.02, and Sapura Energy was half-a-sen weaker at 33 sen.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 571 to 163, while 317 counters were unchanged, 849 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.18 billion shares worth RM737.04 million.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 42.32 points to 11,548.79, the FBMT 100 Index fell 35.06 points to 11,412.15 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 29.86 points to 11,515.51.

The FBM Ace Index eased 78.38 points to 4,696.67 and the FBM70 lost 135.61 points to 13,155.13.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 38.13 points lower at 7,286.21, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.82 of-a-point to 167.52 and the Financial Services Index lost 81.25 points to 17,063.62. — Bernama