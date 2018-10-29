Ratifying anti-discrimination treaty not instant end to Malay position, minister says

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa reiterated today the government’s assurance on the special position of Malays in the country. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa reiterated today the government’s assurance that the special position of Malays in the country will not immediately end once Putrajaya ratifies the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department explained that ratification alone does not mean the government will immediately move to gazette all laws that may be in conflict with the treaty, adding that he is willing to speak to critics further on their concerns about the matter.

“I am called upon to explain the matter and I am willing to explain the reality to those who are against the ratification, so please come.

“Please do not make such hasty judgements as such accusations can incite hatred and affect ethnic relationships in the country,” Mujahid, in charge of Islamic affairs, told reporters in Parliament.

He was responding to claims that the ICERD challenges Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and its guarantees of the special position of the Malays.

Mujahid reiterated that the ratification will not affect the laws enshrined in the Federal Constitution, unless approved by Parliament.

“This means that if we sign the treaty, it will not change what is currently practised unless such laws are passed in Parliament which has to be debated beforehand.

“Malaysia can ratify with reservation meaning we will adhere to existing laws and constitutions,” he said.

Mujahid’s Cabinet colleague P. Waytha Moorthy gave assurance last Saturday that any ratification will not affect Article 153.

Waytha Moorthy, who is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of national unity and social wellbeing, said the ratification was in line with Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto and would improve Malaysia’s global standing on human rights.

Waytha Moorthy also assured Malaysians that the government will get every group’s view before the ratification.