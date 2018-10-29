Nestle Malaysia appoints new CFO

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd said Connolly will replace Martin Kruegel, who has led Nestle Malaysia’s finance team since 2014, and will be taking on a new role as CFO of Nestle Japan. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has appointed Craig Grant Connolly as the new chief financial officer (CFO), effective February 1, 2019.

In a statement today, the company said Connolly will replace Martin Kruegel, who has led Nestle Malaysia’s finance team since 2014, and will be taking on a new role as CFO of Nestle Japan.

Connolly joined Nestle Oceania in 1986, taking on various accounting roles, including Key Customer Service Manager, National Credit Manager and Finance Shared Service Manager.

Connolly, currently the CFO of Nestle Vietnam, will take the reins from Kruegel following a handover period, which will take place over the next few months.

Nestle Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Alois Hofbauer said Kruegel had been instrumental in helping to drive the strong performance of Nestle Malaysia and played a pivotal role in the smooth implementation of new organisational efficiencies.

“Connolly’s strong functional capabilities and leadership skills combined with his passion for continuous improvement makes him well suited for his new position.

“The group is confident that Connolly’s expertise and strong track record in accelerating growth will continue to spur Nestle Malaysia forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Shahzad Umar, a Pakistani national, will cease as Alternate Director to Kruegel, effective January 1, 2019. — Bernama