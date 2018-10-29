Bukit Kukus landslide panel not a commission open to public, says Penang DCM

The Bukit Kukus landslide, which occurred at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project, killed nine foreign workers and injured a few others. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 29 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman clarified today that a special committee set up to investigate the October 19 fatal Bukit Kukus landslide is not a commission that is open to the public

Zakiyuddin said the inquiry committee, which he heads, is part of the state executive committee.

“It should not be misunderstood as a commission open to public,” he replied when asked if the inquiry committee will include civil society representatives.

Civil society, such as Penang Forum and AnakPinang, have asked to be in the committee and for the investigations to be a transparent process.

Zakiyuddin also said the inquiry committee will hold its first meeting this week and hopes to be able to present its findings within a month.

“I don’t want to promise anything. We hope to complete the investigations within a month and submit our findings,” he told a press conference after officiating a seminar on contemporary lifestyles in Caring Society Complex here.

Zakiyuddin explained that the state government formed the inquiry committee so that it would have its own conclusions based on its independent investigations as there were many other agencies conducting their own probes.

“This is why the state formed this committee, so that we have our own findings which we can later advise the state,” he said.

Other members of the Penang inquiry committee include state Public Works executive council member Zairil Khir Johari and an engineer from the State Secretary’s office, apart from those to be recommended by the state exco.

The Bukit Kukus landslide, which occurred at the construction site of the Bukit Kukus paired road project, killed nine foreign workers and injured a few others.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the formation of the special inquiry committee last week, adding that the Institution of Engineers Malaysia will be helping.