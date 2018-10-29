Ibrahim Ali claims new party Putra can be Umno alternative

Protem President Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks to the media at a press conference at the Registrar of Societies in Putrajaya October 29, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 29 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said his still-unregistered party could be a viable alternative to Umno.

“Umno has become directionless and Putra is an alternative to Umno members who have lost faith in the struggle of the party,” Ibrahim told reporters after meeting with the Registrar of Societies here today.

He added that PPBM had gone against its own constitution by aligning itself to Pakatan Harapan and abandoning its Malay and Muslim agenda.

Ibrahim said that PKR was a multi-racial party so the only viable alternative for Malays who were concerned with Malay and Muslim rights would be to join Putra.

He also said that that Islamist party PAS, despite being in existence for 60 years, could only muster support in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The meeting with the RoS lasted about an hour and included discussions on the status of the party’s application.

Ibrahim said that the insolvency vetting of its party’s organising committee and the clearance of the Special Branch of Bukit Aman had been obtained. The RoS was now reviewing the party’s constitution.

He hoped that the party would receive its approval by the end of November.

Ibrahim said that the party supported the two-party system and would seek alliances once it obtains approval from the RoS.

However, it would only seek alliances with parties which were in concert with its aspiration of championing Malay and Muslim rights.