Putrajaya says could still intercede if airlines don’t limit peak airfare hikes

Deputy Transport Minister Kamarudin Jaffar said that the government has asked all local airlines to increase their capacity by at least 20 per cent for seven days before major festivals. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government’s previous proposal for an airfare ceiling could still be implemented if airlines do not control price spikes during peak periods around major festivals, said Deputy Transport Minister Kamarudin Jaffar.

Kamarudin said the government preferred not to interfere directly and is tasking the Malaysian Aviation Commission to monitor airlines for exorbitant peak travel fares to see if the industry could self-regulate.

“If the initiative does not work to resolve exorbitant airfares during the festive seasons, the ministry will reconsider suggestions to set a ceiling and a floor price for domestic flight airfares,’’ he said during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings today.

Kamarudin was responding to a question by Hulu Langat MP Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus on the government's efforts to ensure airline companies do not hike airfares during festive seasons.

Kamarudin also said that the government has asked all local airlines to increase their capacity by at least 20 per cent for seven days before Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Gawai and Keamatan Festival, especially for most-requested routes to limit price increases.