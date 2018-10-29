QSR Brands, Takexco Malaysia ink distribution deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan-based hygienic solutions provider, Takexco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Takexco), to become the sole distributor of halal-certified food-grade sanitiser products in Malaysia.

QSR Brands Managing Director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azahari Mohamed Kamil said the collaboration with Takexco was in line with the government’s aspiration to strengthen Malaysia’s trade relations with Japan.

“With Japan’s competencies and technological competitiveness and Malaysia’s highly-skilled workforce and remarkable investment environment, there is a large variety of potential collaboration that can be further explored by both countries, especially in the halal industry,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony today.

Under the MoU, QSR Trading, the marketing and distribution arm of QSR Brands, will be the sole distributor of the world’s first halal certified food-grade ethanol sanitiser products with a co-branding agreement under QSR Brands.

The products, namely Takex Clean QSR and Takex Clean Extra QSR, are halal certified by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), to be used in all 48 Kedai Ayamas outlets in the country.

Takex Co Ltd President Kumi Okada said the co-branding partnership sets the benchmark for hygienic environment and food safety in compliance with Jakim’s halal standard.

Takex Clean QSR and Takex Clean Extra QSR are ethanol-based disinfecting agents containing extracts from bamboo epidermis, Phyllostachys pubescens, as the active ingredient. — Bernama