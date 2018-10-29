Former Sabah deputy CM Suffian Koroh dies

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — Former Sabah deputy chief minister Tan Sri Suffian Koroh has died. He was 88.

Suffian died at 9.20pm yesterday at the KPJ Hospital here, said his nephew Alfian Koroh, when contacted by Bernama. Suffian was admitted to the hospital on October 21.

Alfian said Suffian will be buried in his village, Kampung Taurid Taud in Keningau, today.

Suffian leaves behind 11 children.

He was appointed deputy chief minister in 1983 under the Berjaya government led by the then chief minister of Sabah, Tan Sri Harris Mohd Salleh. — Bernama