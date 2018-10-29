Raysha Rizrose: Those using religion to comment on Instagram picture ‘perverts’

The picture of Raysha Rizrose that created a storm on social media. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Raysha Rizrose

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — Actress Raysha Rizrose said the picture she uploaded on Instagram was not meant to show her curves, which had happened unintentionally.

Raysha, sister to actresses Uqasha and Nelydia Senrose, also said she did not intend for the picture to be indecent.

“I wasn’t wearing anything tight or revealing.

“What bothers me are those who commented telling me to revert to Islam and talking about the end times.

“To me, they are perverts who see what they want and think of things they shouldn’t have.

“So let me ask, is this the way of Islam?” she told Sinar Harian.

Raysha, who appeared in the comedy film Dukun Doktor Dani two years ago, said she was upset with the public who preached improperly.

And instead of replying to the comments, the Dewi Remaja 2015 winner chooses to stay silent.

“I would delete comments that go overboard.

“And at the same time, I thank those who advised me the proper way.”

The picture gained 82,000 likes with over 1,000 comments on Instagram.