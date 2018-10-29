What was your contribution? Umno supreme council man asks Tok Pa

Pasir Salak MP, Datuk Sri Tajuddin bin Abdul Rahman arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed should tell how he served his Kelantanese constituents when he was still an Umno leader, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said today.

The Pasir Salak MP, who is also an Umno supreme council member, scoffed at Mustapa — popularly known as Tok Pa — for claiming he sought to join Pakatan Harapan (PH) to better serve his Jeli parliamentary constituency and home state.

“I am not belittling him but I have come across many people who praised him. So I ask, what are his contributions?

“How do you measure a great leader? Through his contributions. Based on his past contribution, I don’t think so,” Tajudin told reporters in Parliament in response to Mustapa’s bid to become a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, one of the four component parties in the ruling Pakatan Harapan government.

Tajuddin claimed that Mustapa failed to develop Kelantan even when the latter was a minister under BN.

“So it is not whether you are in government or not that will guarantee you serve your constituency better.

“You can have all the power and resources but what matters is your heart towards your people,” he said.

He also criticised Mustapa for claiming Umno had no direction following their defeat in the May 9 general election.

“It is wrong for him to say so as we do not need to be in the government to have any direction.

“Our direction is to fight for the people and Umno now plays its role as the Opposition to defend the rakyat,” Tajuddin said.