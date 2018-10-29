PKR leader sounds alarm over ‘critical’ problems with party’s poll

the There have been alleged irregularities with the ongoing PKR party election. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said the alleged irregularities with the ongoing party election were clear and critical acts of sabotage.

The party’s top leadership must address the concerns arising from this, she said, referring to the discovery of a communications “jammer” during the Kuala Selangor division election yesterday.

“This is very demoralising to the people there who have prepared all the while.

“The party has to put a stop to this and free themselves from this denial syndrome,” she told reporters in Parliament today.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a device found at the Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium, the voting venue for the 2018 Kuala Selangor PKR division election, was a “jammer” that disrupts telecommunication signals.

MORE TO COME