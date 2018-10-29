Does your child have eczema? Here are some telltale signs

Is your little one suffering from eczema? ― Pictures courtesy of 123RF

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Eczema is the condition that causes an itchy skin and later becomes red and sensitive.

It is also known as dermatitis and affects millions globally.

The Allergy Centre Malaysia states that in Malaysia, atopic eczema, one of the most common eczema types, has a prevalence of 20 per cent.

With 90 per cent of sufferers developing the condition before they turn five, here’s how to identify if your child might be suffering from eczema.

Classic signs

Generally, eczema begins with very dry and itchy skin which your child will most likely scratch to ease the discomfort. This is normally followed by a rash that appears red with small, rough bumps.

In the flare-up stage, a rash turns swollen and scaly which weeps and becomes crusty if aggravated.

Eczema symptoms are different in babies and children

Between the ages of two to five, eczema tends to appear on ankles, wrists and hands.

First six months: According to the National Eczema Association in the US, eczema can appear on the face, chin, cheeks, forehead and scalp. The rash usually excludes the diaper area where there is moisture.

Six to 12 months: Look out for a rash on your baby’s elbows and knees. These are easy-to-scratch and rub areas when they’re crawling.

Two to five years: Eczema from the age of two onwards most likely appears on ankles, wrists and hands and sometimes, around the mouth and eyelids. The skin may begin to look scaly and dry.

Five years and above: Check for a rash appearing in the folds of knees or elbows, or both. Also look out for red and itchy patches behind the ears, on scalp or feet.

Itching and scratching

Eczema almost always begins with itchy skin, which is why it is often called “the itch that rashes”, according to health and well-being website WebMD. The affected area will become inflamed and more irritated once your child starts scratching.

There is no cure

Adopting proper bathing techniques can help reduce flare-ups.

It is not known what causes eczema but doctors say genetics, environment and an overactive immune system are factors to be considered.

While a cure for eczema has yet to be discovered, there are sensitive skin products that can help reduce itching and flare-ups.

Experts recommend a daily routine of proper bathing techniques that involves washing with non-drying and harsh detergents to prevent sensitive skin to be irritated.

This is followed by applying eczema cream or moisturisers specially formulated for eczema-prone skin.

What you can do

Look for bath products and eczema creams that contain filaggrin, an essential protein that helps with skin hydration and skin barrier integrity.

According to the Eczema Association of Australasia, filaggrin deficiency has been linked to severe atopic eczema.

