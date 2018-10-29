Research firms optimistic over MMC Corp, Gamuda

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Research firms are optimistic over MMC Corp Bhd and Gamuda Bhd after their joint-venture company, MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd, received the nod from the Cabinet to reduce the cost of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line (MRT2) tunnelling works by RM3.6 billion to RM13.1 billion.

Maybank IB Research has upgraded its “sell” call to “hold” on Gamuda with a 9 per cent upside on its new target price of RM2.70.

“Our earnings are raised by 5 to 9 per cent for the financial years (estimated) 2019-21 (FY19E-FY21E) after re-including the MRT 2 underground contract into our forecasts, albeit at lower margins.

“Despite the earnings accretion from the underground package, FY19E-FY21E are still expected to see negative earnings growth. Overhang remains on its future orderbook replenishment and highway concessions,” it said in a research note today.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research upgraded its call on MMC to “outperform”, but with a lower target price of RM1.30 from RM1.45 in a note today.

“We are positively surprised as we did not expect the re-appointment of the JV in light of the sudden termination recently. As such, we laud both the government and MMC-Gamuda for their efficiency in concluding the renegotiation in this limited timeframe,” said the research house.

Kenanga said the renegotiated terms include the cancellation of two underground stations, Bandar Malaysia (North) and Bandar Malaysia (South), and opined that the cancellation of these stations to be reasonable at this point due to the lack of development activities in Bandar Malaysia.

As at 11.01am today, MMC Corporation Bhd’s share price slipped seven sen to RM1.09, while Gamuda eased three sen to RM2.44. — Bernama