Five artsy things to do at Urbanscapes 2018

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — The 16th edition of Malaysia’s longest-running creative arts festival Urbanscapes 2018 is taking place this weekend.

With a myriad of activities and events planned out for festival-goers, it can be a tough gig narrowing down your choices.

But fret not, if you love all things artsy fartsy, here are 5 things to check out at Urbanscapes over the next three weeks from November 3 to November 18.

1. #REIMAGINEUS Visual Arts Exhibition

See the city through the lens of various artists. — Pictures courtesy of Urbanscapes

This visual arts exhibition features artists, creatives and collaborators such as Ajim Juxta, Aleff Ahmad and BlankMalaysia from Titikmerah collective, Bibichun, Jerome Kugan, Lina Tan, Mei Kei Ho and many more, who will reimagine the city of Kuala Lumpur through current familiarities and alternate realities, presented in rooms.

When: November 3 – 8, 10am – 10pm, closed on Mondays

Where: Urbanscapes House, First Floor

2. Immersio 2.0 by Filamen

Curated by Filamen and featuring emerging multimedia artists EEE Lab, Syed Muhammad and Sofia Haron this stunning multi-sensory immersive experience will take guests onto a virtual past, present and future journey of KL. From reliving childhood hopscotch memories to dancing your way through Malaysia’s musical eras, this is one Instagrammable segment you don’t want to miss.

When: November 3 – 8, 10am – 10pm, closed on Mondays

Where: Urbanscapes House, Basement

3. Kuala Hijau by Biji-Biji Initiative

If you associate Kuala Lumpur with all things chaotic and grim, step into a calm oasis comprised of vertical, horizontal and hanging plants by Biji-Biji. There will be book sales, craft markets and poetry readings throughout the festival, perfect for those seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

When: November 3 – 8, 10am – 10pm

Where: River of Life

4. Kota Wayang by Kelab Seni Filem Malaysia X Cinephilia

A must for movie lovers.

Film lovers will love the eight selected films by Malaysian directors, taking audiences a cinematic journey from independence to the present day. Some of the films that will be screened include Moon Over Malaya (Chun Kim), Layar Lara (Shuhaimi Baba) and Cinta (Kabir Bhatia). There will also be a Q&A session with Aziz Osman and Shuhaimi Baba.

When: November 4 – 18

Where: Urbanscapes House

5. The Zhongshan Building Weekender

Fascinating workshops await guests at this restored shophouse.

There are almost 20 activities and exhibitions taking place at this former derelict row of shophouses. Some interesting and fascinating programmes await such as a soba noodle interactive installation and a DIY workshop on making your own organic pantyliner.

Find out more here.

When: From November 10 onwards

Where: The Zhongshan Building, 80, Jalan Rotan, Kampung Attap, Kuala Lumpur

