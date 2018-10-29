Yuna on her brand, a fourth album and her love for music festivals

Yuna told Malay Mail that she has her heart set on a fourth international album, one the Los Angeles based artist has worked on for the past two years. — Pictures credit Neon Lights

PETALING JAYA, Oct 29 — It has been six years since the release of Yuna’s self-titled debut album and with every passing year, her brand has kept growing.

Yuna has come a long way from being a university student who performed at small stages, to a precise soul-singing artiste with pop and indie rock influence.

She has even grabbed the attention of international artistes such as Pharrell Williams, Jhene Aiko and Usher.

With 2019 just around the corner, Yuna told Malay Mail that she has her heart set on a fourth international album, one the Los Angeles-based artiste has worked on for the past two years.

“I’ve been based in Los Angeles for the past year and I’ve been working on my fourth album. It’s taken me two years and it’s almost finished.

“Everything is coming together really well, and my team have set a target of launching it somewhere early next year,” the 31-year-old said.

The Yuna Room Records owner is tight-lipped over the name of the album, but she promises a much fresher final product as compared to Yuna (2012), Nocturnal (2013) and Chapters (2016).

“I think it’s a little bit of what style I’m good at and something new which I’ve practiced on. On the back end, I have new producers and there’s a few new writers as well (who collaborates with her) to get fresh new sounds.

The Kedah-born feels more freedom was present in this album as compared to her previous three releases.

“I’ve never been happier, and I feel more freedom in this new album. Maybe I was a little shy in the previous albums but I’m trying to grow into a better artiste day by day.

Despite having to balance her marriage with time in the studio, Yuna’s on-stage persona has never changed, delivering hits at peak capacity venues.

Her love for the big stage and music festivals remains intact and was on show at a concert in San Francisco and Afropunk Festival Brooklyn in August.

“‘I’m at the point where I’m comfortable with my identity and talent so I want to flaunt it.

“I’ve been performing for 10 years now, and on stage I feel it’s me at my most natural habitat.”

The entrepreneur however said she does not want fans to see her as a glamorous person but instead as just a simple artiste with great music.

“I was a normal university student and when I went on stage back then, I was wearing whatever I would wear to class.

“But I’m still a normal girl with a normal life. I like to show that to the fans and I don’t want them to think I’m after the glamorous life.”

When not making music or performing, she enjoys spending time with her husband Adam Sinclair.

A day before Valentine’s Day, the pair was spotted at Incubus’ show in Kuala Lumpur.

“I love concerts and music festivals in general. I feel it’s a special thing whether you’re there to watch or perform.”

The 31-year-old’s latest show in the region will be at Neon Lights in Singapore next Friday.

“I’m really excited to perform there again. I want to do something completely different.

“I want to interact with my fans and let them know that I’m still here and I’m still going to make music. I want them to know I love all of them equally and will be coming back with bigger and better music come November 9,” she said.

Tickets for Neon Lights 2018 can be purchased at www.neonlights.sg.