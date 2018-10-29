Should PPBM accept ex-Umno recruits? Pakatan leaders to discuss Saturday, Zuraida says

PKR women’s wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Pakatan’s top tier will collectively decide on the entry of Umno members into Bersatu. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will hold a presidential meeting this Saturday to discuss the possible entry of more former Umno leaders seeking to make the crossover into the ruling coalition.

PKR women’s wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin told reporters the coalition’s top tier will collectively decide on the entry of former rivals into its component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“Yes, we will deliberate on the matter this coming Saturday,” she said to reporters at Parliament.

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who left Umno on September 18 submitted his PPBM membership application form during an event in Petaling Jaya last Friday.

On Saturday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Supreme Council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin claimed about 40 MPs from Umno may quit the party and join PPBM after they met with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Asked whether the possible exodus was an attempt to circumvent PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding Dr Mahathir as prime minister, Zuraida dismissed such speculations as too far-fetched.

“Whatever it is we will discuss during the meeting and determine whether it is healthy or not,” she said.