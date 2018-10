This file photo taken on March 18, 2013 shows a Lion Air plane flying over Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang, outside Jakarta. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 29 — Plane maker Boeing said in a tweet that it was aware of reports of an airplane accident and it was “closely monitoring” the situation.

A Lion Air flight with 188 aboard crashed into the sea off Indonesia’s island of Java this morning, shortly after take off from the capital Jakarta, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said. — AFP