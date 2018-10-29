Bursa mixed at mid-morning

Losers led gainers 429 to 156, with 284 counters unchanged, 1,031 untraded and 91 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today as bargain hunter and profit takers were head-to-head, amid the gloomy external economic backdrop.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.12 of-a-point to 1,683.18 from last Friday’s close of 1,683.18.

The index opened 0.51 of-a-point lower at 1,682.55.

Losers led gainers 429 to 156, with 284 counters unchanged, 1,031 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Volume stood at 794.62 million units valued at RM399.69 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank declined four sen to RM9.40, Public Bank lost two sen to RM24.60, Petronas Chemicals was three sen weaker at RM9.26, while Tenaga added six sen to RM14.10.

For actives, Seacera and Tatt Giap was 2.5 sen better at 18 sen and 19 sen respectively, Pesona Metro rose two sen to 26.5 sen, while My E.G Services declined five sen to RM1.17 and Hibiscus Petroleum eased three sen to RM1.03.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 20.28 points to 11,570.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 12.35 points to 11,533.02 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 16.16 points to 11,431.06.

The FBM Ace Index lost 53.24 points to 4,721.81 and the FBM 70 declined 85.06 points to 13,205.68.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 16.97 points lower at 7,307.37, the Financial Services Index decreased 35.3 points to 17,109.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index went down slightly by 0.76 of-a-point to 167.58. — Bernama