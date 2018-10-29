After Al Jazeera interview, Kit Siang challenges Najib to polygraph test

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Mary Ann Jolley on Al Jazeera’s 101 East show. — Picture courtesy of Al Jazeera

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak should use a lie-detector test when answering questions on 1Malaysia Development Berhad to clear his name, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Najib’s “semi aborted” interview with Al Jazeera led to more questions than answers, and asked if Najib would be willing to prove his innocence via a so-called lie detector machine.

“In June 2017, the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said the government is studying the possibility of using the polygraph — lie detector — test as a mechanism to help curb cases of corruption among civil servants.

“Is Najib prepared to take the lie-detector test and answer questions on the 1MDB scandal?” Lim said in a statement today.

He said the first matter the Public Accounts Committee should address is to ask Najib to clarify his cryptic statement in the interview that 1MDB investigators should not stop at Low Taek Jho, but should probe others he claimed were involved in the 1MDB scandal.

“Najib should be asked to explain who are these ‘other international figures who are probably involved’ in the 1MDB scandal; and why he had not launched investigations into them instead of carrying out an international façade and charade claiming that there was never a 1MDB scandal,” he said.

Lim also asked whether Najib would lodge reports with the various authorities on “other international figures who are probably involved” in the 1MDB scandal.

He then condemned Najib’s repeated claims of ignorance when seeking to absolve himself of the scandal, saying this was inexcusable given the latter’s previous roles as the prime minister, finance minister, and chairman of the 1MDB advisory board.

Lim also said that other former Umno ministers and leaders who made various claims about the 1MDB scandal, both in and out of the country, should also be asked to appear before the PAC to answer relevant questions about their claims.

On Al Jazeera’s 101 East, Mary Ann Jolley ambushed Najib on topics such as 1MDB and the source of the money banked into his account, Najib’s relations with financier Low and a 22-carat pink diamond necklace worth US$27.3 million (RM113.98 million).

Najib maintained his innocence throughout and claimed ignorance on the money’s origins, and said other international figures were involved aside from Low who ought to be investigated as well.

He lost his patience with Jolley when she pressed him on the murder of Mongolian interpreter Altantuya Shariibuu and other scandals linked to his time as the PM, reminding her that she told him the interview would be about the country’s economy.

Najib eventually sat down to take a few more questions, but abandoned it again when Jolley returned almost immediately to 1MDB.