AG drops bid to appeal ban on Faisal Tehrani’s books

— Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Prolific writer and Muslim thinker Mohd Faizal Musa’s three-year court battle against the Home Ministry is finally over.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas has withdrawn the government’s bid to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s January 11 decision to set aside the Home Affairs Ministry’s ban on three books written by the academic under the pen name Faisal Tehrani.

“Having read the written representations on behalf of your client and taking into consideration his role as an academician, author of academic and creative books and articles, a scriptwriter and poet, I have decided that the Government of Malaysia will not proceed with its Motion for Leave to Appeal to the Federal Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal in the above-mentioned proceedings.

“Further, I will also advise the Ministry of Home Affairs to remove books written by your client from its Prohibition Order List,” Thomas wrote in a letter dated October 23 that was sighted by Malay Mail.

