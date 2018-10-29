Missing Lion Air passenger flight JT610 from Jakarta to Sumatra crashed

A Lion Air Boeing 737-900 parked at Denpasar airport in Bali August 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 29 — Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said this morning a Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra, had crashed into the sea.

“It has been confirmed that it has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message, when asked about the fate of the Lion Air plane.

It was not immediately clear how many were on board.

The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, the official said, adding that a tug boat leaving the capital’s port had seen the craft falling.

The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24.

Flight JT610 took off around 6.20am and was due to have landed in the capital of the Bangka-Belitung tin mining hub at 7.20am, the tracking service showed.

We're following reports that contact has been lost with Lion Air flight #JT610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.



ADS-B data from the flight is available at https://t.co/zNM33cM0na pic.twitter.com/NIU7iuCcFu — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 29, 2018

“We cannot give any comment at this moment,” said Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group.

“We are trying to collect all the information and data.”

A news conference would be held later today, he told Reuters.

The accident is the first to be reported that involves the widely-sold Boeing 737 MAX, an updated, more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer’s workhorse single-aisle jet.

The first Boeing 737 MAX jets were introduced into service in 2017.

Lion Air’s Malaysian subsidiary, Malindo Air, received the very first global delivery. — Reuters