Trump congratulates Brazil’s president-elect

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 — US President Donald Trump called Jair Bolsonaro yesterday to congratulate the far-right candidate on winning Brazil’s presidency, the White House said.

“President Trump called President-elect Bolsonaro of Brazil this evening to congratulate him and the Brazilian people on today’s elections,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“Both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas,” she said.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain sometimes called a “Tropical Trump” for his politically incorrect vitriol, publicly admires the American leader.

Despite repulsing many with his open support of the torture used by Brazil’s former military regime, as well as remarks deemed misogynist, racist and homophobic, Bolsonaro managed to tap voters’ deep anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise, winning Brazil’s presidential runoff election yesterday. — AFP