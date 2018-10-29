Brunei Foreign Affairs Minister II arrives for visit tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Brunei Darussalam Foreign Affairs Minister II Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof is scheduled in Putrajaya tomorrow for a one-day working visit.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry today said Erywan, who would be accompanied by officers from the Brunei Darussalam Foreign Affairs Ministry and other agencies, would meet Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

At the meeting, they are expected to follow-up on issues and bilateral cooperation that were discussed by the leadership of both countries during the official visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Brunei last September 2 and 3.

According to the statement, the meeting will provide opportunities for the two parties to further strengthen bilateral ties, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interests. — Bernama