Singapore's WP MPs suspend public appeal for legal funds

The WP MPs launced an appeal for help to fund their legal costs. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — After raising more than S$1 million (RM3.03 million) in about three days, the three Workers’ Party Members of Parliament (MPs) who are facing civil lawsuits have suspended their public appeal for legal funds.

Writing on their blog on Saturday, they said: “We are closing the appeal for now, as the amount raised substantially covers the legal fees required at this point in time.”

Noting that the amount raised has “crossed a million dollars”, they added: “We would like to ask you to hold your contributions if you have not transferred them.”

The appeal for donations was launched on Wednesday evening.

The WP MPs — Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang — said they were “very touched by the incredible outpouring of support from the public for the appeal that we launched barely three days ago”.

They said they will provide updates on the blog regarding how the funds are used.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The financial support is crucial but the moral support you have given us is incalculable,” they said.

The three MPs are embroiled in civil lawsuits brought against them by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council and an independent panel acting on behalf of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC). They are alleged to have wrongfully paid S$33.7 million between 2011 and 2015 to managing agent FM Solutions and Services, and other third-party contractors.

The lawsuits accuse the trio and two other town councillors of failing in their duties in managing AHTC and its finances, and are liable to repay the alleged improper payments to the two town councils.

The trial in High Court is scheduled to run till Nov 2.

The total sum claimed against them is “potentially more than S$30 million”, and the trio had appealed for “financial resources” to tackle the legal costs as they “deal with the prospect of being made a bankrupt”.

The three MPs for the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) would lose their parliamentary seats if they are made bankrupts.

On Wednesday, they wrote on the blog that they had paid close to S$600,000 to their lawyers from Tan, Rajah & Cheah using their personal savings and contributions from friends.

Stressing that they “have not used any funds from the Workers’ Party”, they appealed for support from the public because the costs incurred for the lawyers’ work done before the ongoing trial “have depleted our personal resources”. — TODAY