Restoring the warm relationship with Beijing — Sin Chew Daily

OCTOBER 29 — Malaysia and China have been enjoying excellent bilateral relationship for so many years, but unfortunately such a warm relationship has been clouded in recent months because of a change in the country’s China-related policies following the installation of the new Pakatan Harapan government.

Against such a backdrop, the Beijing trip by Anwar Ibrahim hints at the country’s intention of improving the impaired relationship.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir explained to the Beijing authorities why Malaysia cancelled the ECRL and Sabah-Melaka pipeline projects during his visit to China in August.

Although superficially our reason (of escalating national debts) has somehow convinced the Chinese authorities, there have been inevitably delicate changes to the relationship between both countries, and the deportation of 11 Uighurs to Turkey by Malaysia recently has further exacerbated Beijing’s frustration.

When the prospect in Sino-Malaysian relationship is gloomy, Anwar’s visit to China can at least help allay the doubts and arrest any further deterioration in bilateral ties.

Even though Anwar is not currently holding any government position and is only a backbencher in the Parliament, he is Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the country’s next prime minister when and if Mahathir steps down from office in two years’ time.

During a meeting with China’s State Councilor cum foreign minister Wang Yi, Anwar conveyed the message that the Malaysian government holds dearly its relationship with Beijing and that the country welcomes China’s participation in Malaysia’s socioeconomic development.

His goodwill has been reciprocated by Beijing. Wang said China also values its long-term relationship with Malaysia from the strategic point of view.

The kind gesture from Anwar has created a warm atmosphere for further development of bilateral ties.

As a matter of fact, Sino-Malaysian relationship constitutes a vital part in Malaysia’s external relations, and the government has an obligation to ensure that bilateral ties remain always cordial and warm.

China is the world’s second largest economy, and has maintained very close trade and economic ties with Malaysia. Such a relationship has positive implications on the country’s continued economic development.

Statistics show that China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, with bilateral trade topping US$96 billion in 2017.

In short, a cordial bilateral relationship will benefit both countries, and under the principle of mutual prosperity, both countries must work together hand in hand to overcome any challenges that stand their way.

Although the early cancellation of mega projects involving Chinese investors has impacted bilateral relationship, both sides have come to the realization that they need to preserve the good relationship for the benefit of both countries. This means that they not only need to maintain the close relationship but to further strengthen it. — Sin Chew Daily

This article was first published here.

