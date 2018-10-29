Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on corporate earnings

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 29 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today, shrugging off falls in US shares last week, but investors appeared cautious with corporate earnings season under way in Japan and the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.68 per cent or 144.34 points to 21,328.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.63 per cent or 10.01 points to 1,606.02.

The rebound in Tokyo came after Wall Street stocks finished a volatile week on a sour note Friday after disappointing earnings from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet sparked a selloff in tech shares.

Tokyo investors have already factored in weak US high-tech sectors, and the focus this week would be Japanese corporate earnings reports for the April-September period, analysts said.

“Falls in the Nikkei index bottomed out last week, but market participants should be paying attention to earnings reports by Japanese and US companies,” said Tsuyoshi Nomaguchi, strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The dollar fetched ¥111.96 (RM4.18) in early Asian trade, against ¥111.83 in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were higher, with Sony trading up 1.28 per cent at ¥5,902 and Panasonic up 1.18 per cent at ¥1,237.5.

Fujitsu was down 5.54 per cent at ¥6,615 after a brokerage firm revised down its valuation of the information technology firm.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow closed down 1.2 per cent at 24,688.31. — AFP